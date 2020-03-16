KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following the release of that recommendation, Missouri Governor Mike Parson gave this statement:

“As we are all aware, concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow across the state and the nation. In accordance with CDC recommendations, my administration and I strongly urge the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations,” Governor Parson stated in a release.

“We encourage local governments and health agencies to provide the same guidance. To protect our elderly citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, we would ask them to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas put out a series of tweets that echo these recommendations, and will prohibit gatherings of 50 or more under the authority of his emergency proclomation.

Under the authority of Mayor Lucas’s State of Emergency proclamation, and per new @CDCgov guidance, no events or gatherings with 50 or more attendees will be allowed in Kansas City for the next eight weeks. #COVIDー19 #KCMO — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) March 16, 2020

Please note that educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations are exempt. — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) March 16, 2020

It’s unclear if “business operations” include restaurants and bars, FOX4 has reached out to get a further explanation.

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said her city is discouraging gatherings of 50 or more, but says decisions about private businesses haven’t been reached yet.

“Following a conversation this evening with Governor Parson, mayors across the state are making a joint announcement for the protection of Missouri citizens discouraging the gathering of groups with 50 people or more for approximately 8 weeks,” Mayor Eileen Weir stated in a news release. “This is not a decision we take lightly and know that it will greatly impact the daily lives of many of our citizens, visitors and the many people who work within Independence. We encourage you to follow the social isolation standards proposed by the CDC and look for regular updates as information on this event is changing by the minute.”

The CDC said these gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” it said in its new guidelines.

The new guidance underscores just how much life in the United States will change as the country continues to fight the outbreak, and as officials nationwide order more schools, bars and restaurants to close.

“For a while, life is not going to be the way it used to be in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning. “We have to just accept that if we want to do what’s best for the American public.”

There are at least 3,482 coronavirus cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Washington DC, according to government agencies and the CDC. At least 65 people have died. West Virginia remains the only state without any confirmed cases.

The US can expect more cases and deaths, Fauci said at a White House briefing Saturday, telling reporters: “We have not yet reached our peak.”

Restrictions placed on bars and restaurants elsewhere

With the threat of further spread on the horizon, officials across the country have imposed a slew restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Local governments have encouraged residents to stay home and practice social distancing. Some states, including California, New York and Washington state have banned large gatherings.

And the restrictions and closures keep coming.

Bars and restaurants in the state of Ohio will close beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday night, Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday. Carryout and food delivery will still be allowed, the governor said.

A similar order was announced in California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday that bars, nightclubs, wineries and brewpubs will be closed. Restaurant capacities must also be reduced by half.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also ordered bars and restaurants to close, beginning at close of business Monday until March 30, he said Sunday. State officials are working to help coordinate food delivery with restaurants and delivery services. Drive-thru and curb-side pickup will also be allowed, the governor said.

In Boston, restaurants and bars will need to close by 11 p.m. every night, Mayor Marty Walsh said Sunday. These establishments must also reduce their capacity by 50% by removing and spreading out tables and chairs. The restrictions on hours do not apply to delivery or takeout services.

Officials in Hoboken, New Jersey announced a city-wide curfew startingMonday. Residents will be required to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., with exceptions for people who are required to report to work, Mayor Ravinder Bhalla said Saturday.

Bars and restaurants in Hoboken won’t be allowed to serve food inside their locations as of Sunday at 11 a.m. They “will be permitted to conduct food takeout and food delivery service only,” Bhalla said.

In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Saturday requiring downhill ski resorts close for a week due to the presence of coronavirus in the mountain communities with limited care capacity. Officials will continue to monitor the outbreak and may amend the executive order, the governor’s office said.

More closures and curfews could be coming. Vice President Mike Pence said in a White House briefing Sunday that new guidelines regarding potential curfews and closures would be released Monday morning.

Travelers returning to US find long airport lines

President Donald Trump expanded restrictions on entry into the US from Europe to include the United Kingdom and Ireland. The travel restrictions go into effect Monday at midnight.

Restrictions from 26 other countries in Europe went into effect Friday.

US citizens and their family members are exempt from both sets of restrictions, but they are subject to enhanced medical screenings upon arrival.

Some passengers returning from Europe said they faced long lines and confusion upon landing at US airports.

Katherine Rogers landed at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Saturday. After waiting in line for about five hours to be screened by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she was told she had an hour more to go.

“No one seems prepared,” she said. “To take us off planes from all over the world and put us together for hours seems counterproductive.”

Illinois Gov. Pritzker criticized federal officials for the long lines, telling NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday they should have increased the number of personnel to handle the influx of travelers returning to the US.

“Last night, as people were flooding into O’Hare airport, they were stuck in a small area. Hundreds and hundreds of people. And that’s exactly what you don’t want in this pandemic,” the governor said.

“And then today,” he added, “it’s going to be even worse. There are a larger number of flights with more people coming. And they seem completely unprepared.”

Long lines also greeted travelers arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where passengers said they were instructed to share pens to fill out paperwork even as Americans are being urged not to come in close contact with one another.

“They didn’t have pens and told us to share, which sounds like a great thing in the middle of the pandemic,” passenger Katelyn Deibler said.

Acting US Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a statement the wait times at some locations Saturday “were unacceptable.”

“CBP continually adjusts its resources, in real time, as needed,” Morgan said, “and we will continue to do so.”

“With this national emergency, there will unfortunately be times of disruption and increased processing times for travelers,” Morgan said. “CBP is working around the clock to minimize these inconveniences.”

Trump says more tests will be available

President Trump declared a national emergency Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal resources to combat the outbreaks.

“No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever,” he said.

More than 2,000 laboratories across the country will have high-speed testing capacity, Pence said.

Since the emergency declaration, Pence said, public health services have worked with FEMA and “have reached out to all 50 states to create a process that will enable all Americans who need to be tested to go to a community-based testing site outside of usual health care facilities.”

These tests, Pence noted, will be focused on those “most in need.”

The Trump administration said Friday it was partnering with the private sector to also boost testing capacity with both more tests and drive-through testing.

The country’s testing system has received stark criticism from health officials and people who said they were turned away despite showing symptoms. Fauci said earlier this week the US testing system was failing to meet the public’s needs.

On Friday, Trump said 5 million coronavirus tests would be available within a month. He also said American retail executives would be donating resources to facilitate drive-through testing across the country.

But those companies later said they had few details on what they could offer or when test kits would be available.

Trump told reporters Saturday that he took a coronavirus test Friday night. The White House later said the test was negative.