KC mayor, other metro officials, hold new conference discussing latest on coronavirus outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas, along with officials in Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas and Wyandotte County are holding a news conference Sunday afternoon to discuss the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the metro.

The conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

On Saturday, officials with Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County and the City of Kansas City have announced a “stay-at-home” order on March 21.

The order will go into effect on Tuesday, March 24 and last through April 24. It directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.

Essential activities include the following:

Tasks essential to a person’s health and safety or to the health and safety of their family and close personal acquaintances

Obtaining necessary services or supplies

Assisting in food food preparation for delivery and carry out, or to pick up food or drink for carry out

To engage in outdoor activities while complying with social distancing

To perform work providing essential products and services

To care for a family member, close acquaintance or pet

“Essential activities” do not include weddings, funerals, wakes, memorial services, or similar gatherings.

The order is in effect until at least April 24.

CLICK HERE to read Jackson County stay at home order.

“It is critical to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. The best way to do this is to stay 6 feet or more away from everyone possible– even if they do not have symptoms that include a fever, cough and shortness of breath,” Wyandotte County Chief Medical Officer Allen Greiner said. “If we don’t act, the virus can spread very easily. Sometimes people who have the virus don’t know it. If you are close to someone like this, they can infect you and many others. This is why we must follow the public health order for everyone to stay at home.”

At this time at least five cases have been reported in eastern Jackson County including one death and six cases in Kansas City, Missouri. There have been 90 cases reported in Missouri, according to the MIssouri Department of Health & Senior Services, including one death in Boone, Jackson and St. Louis counties.

As of Saturday evening, KDHE is reported 55 cases in Kansas with one death in Johnson and Wyandotte County.

FOX4 will continue to bring you the latest on the coronavirus outbreak both on air and online.