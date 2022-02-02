KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to introduce an ordinance that would extend the city’s mask mandate for two weeks.

It will happen Thursday afternoon just hours before the current mandate is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m.

The mandate applies to students and employees at K-12 schools inside the Kansas City, Missouri city limits. Masks are also required on school buses in Kansas City. The mandate was passed by members of the city council on Jan. 6.

The city council is expected to vote on the proposed extension during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. If passed, masks will be required in K-12 schools and on school buses through Feb. 17.

The ordinance comes even after Missouri’s Attorney General sued dozens of Missouri School Districts over mask mandates. The AG said he is also filing temporary restraining orders in those lawsuits.

The mayor’s office said he is proposing the ordinance to align the city with the mask decision that school districts in Johnson County have made.