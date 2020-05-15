KC Parks releases 3-phase plan, reopening day camps and some facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tennis is back on, but league sports will have to wait.

KC Parks released a three-phase reopening plan on May 15 that details how city officials will proceed with coronavirus precautions heading into the summer.

Phase 1 begins on May 18. Dog parks will reopen with social distancing guidelines, and some day camps for youth will reopen with safeguards. Tennis, golf and pickleball are allowed to resume since they are considered low-contact sports. The Gregg/Klice Community Center and the Southeast Community Center will reopen to reservations only.

Parks workers will also turn on three more fountains for the public to enjoy: The Spirit of Freedom, Meyer Circle Sea Horse and J.C. Nichols Memorial. The Firefighters Memorial and the Northland fountain will remain on.

However, playgrounds, pools, other athletic courts, shelter houses, ball fields and youth leagues will remain closed for now. Phase 2 will allow open gym time at the community centers and ice skating lessons. Phase 3 will reopen large events, sports leagues and permanent restrooms.

Those visiting parks in Kansas City must still follow the city’s rules on large gatherings. No more than 10 people are allowed to gather inside, and no more than 50 may gather outside. Social distancing must remain in place as well.

Find out more general information on the KC Parks website.