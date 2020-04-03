KC pays for hotel to isolate, house homeless recovering from coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They’re said to be a community with limited defense against the coronavirus’ spread.

On Thursday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas presented an ordinance to city council members, proposing a contract with a local hotel to house homeless people with COVID-19, a move meant to suppress the spread.

Lucas’ plan will use the Rodeway Inn on Admiral Boulevard to give homeless coronavirus patients a place to recover.

Public health studies show homeless camps and shelters have become easy places for the virus to spread to multiple carriers.

Lucas told FOX4 this plan will use $80,000 from the Kansas City Health Department to blocks of rooms at the Rodeway, where homeless people will receive medical care and a temporary place to recover from COVID-19.

“While we have quarantine orders right now, we can’t just say, 'Everybody, go back into your house.' There are a lot of people who don’t have a house,” Lucas said Thursday morning.

Lucas said that COVID-19 shelter won’t be limited to Kansas City, Missouri, residents, and that suffering people from all cities in the metro will be welcomed there.

“It’s not enough just to have orders. It’s also important for us to make sure we’re investing in stopping the spread in communities that are at risk. That’s our homeless population in Kansas City,” Lucas said.

Leaders at the City Union Mission, where hundreds of homeless people seek meals and lodging every month, said they’ve seen a slight increase in homeless clients since the coronavirus concern came about.

Terri Megli, the Mission’s CEO, said those customers are seeking help related to their own health. Megli said thus far, none of the Mission’s staff or clients have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re interested in hearing about those plans and seeing what we can do as a part of that as well if we have clients who need to participate in this next level of housing as they’re recovering,” Megli said.

Lucas said he believes Kansas City has a big responsibility when it comes to the coronavirus, since this is the biggest city in this metro. He said federal stimulus dollars will likely replenish the budget money he’s spending on this project.

Lucas also said he hopes to start up separate arrangements in case COVID-19 cases cause local hospitals to overflow. As of Thursday, the mayor’s office reported none of Kansas City’s hospitals are approaching that point.