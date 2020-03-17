KC Pet Project urgently seeking foster families, adopters for pets amid coronavirus shutdowns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The KC Pet Project is urgently seeking people to foster and adopt pets amid the coronavirus shutdowns.

KCPP is worried that the shelter might be overrun with animals, as people are focused on surviving the virus and its economic impacts.

They are hoping to move as many animals as possible out of the shelter and into new homes to avoid the shelter reaching crisis capacity.

Foster parents are asked to make a four to six week commitment and fosters for medium and large dogs are the greatest need.

In addition to needing pet foster parents, KCPP is running an adoption special for the foreseeable future.

Dog adoption fees will be $30 for all dogs over 30 pounds and adult cats will be $30.

You can find more information on KC Pet Project's website here.