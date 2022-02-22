KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masks are no longer required to attend the KC Symphony, but don’t leave that mask at home or in the car.

The symphony said people are still required to wear masks while entering the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts complex, while in the lobby, and while not actively eating or drinking.

Guests are allowed to remove their masks once inside Helzberg Hall.

This policy applies only to Kansas City Symphony performances. For performances at the Kauffman Center by organizations, masks may still be required.

Anyone attending a Symphony performance are still required to be fully vaccinated. Guests must show an actual vaccination card, or a photo of the card on a phone along with a photo I.D.

The symphony does not accept negative COVID-19 tests instead of proof of vaccination.

