KC woman in her 40s, man in his 30s test positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s are the first two Kansas City residents to test positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department.

“The KCMO Health Department has started the formal investigations to determine if others who had contact with either the man or woman, both of whom are isolated at their respective homes, are showing symptoms and should be tested or isolated,” the health department said in the news release.

According to the health department, the two cases are not related.

Kansas City city officials will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. FOX4 will be there and bring that to you live.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before one of our residents would learn they had COVID-19,” KCMO Director of Health Dr. Rex Archer said in the news release. “With viruses, there are no borders. Everyone in the Kansas City metro area must be on guard.”

Dr. Archer said residents should only leave their home when “absolutely necessary.”

“I am saddened for Kansas Citians — and all — now suffering from COVID-19 directly and indirectly,” Mayor Lucas said in the news release. “This shows the virus is spreading throughout our community. We know there will be more cases, but to reduce the spread I urge all residents to practice social distancing and to stay home except for essential needs. We will continue to update our community and get through this crisis together.”

You may also call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline at 877-435-8411 for questions regarding COVID-19 in Missouri.