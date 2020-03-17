KC Zoo temporarily closing amid coronavirus pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is closing while the city tries to get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release Tuesday, the KC Zoo said that they are closing as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The closure begins Wednesday, March 18 and will last until April 1.

All educational programs and public and private events are also canceled through April 1.

“While we are closed to the public, our animals will be well cared for by our dedicated team,” a zoo spokesperson said in a statement.

In the meantime, the Kansas City Zoo has several animal cams that will continue to operate throughout the closure. You can find them here.