KCFD says Kansas City firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department announced Thursday that they have been notified that one of their firefighters has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

KCFD said the affected firefighter has self-quarantined at home and has not required hospitalization.

On March 20, the firefighter informed the department that they felt ill. The firefighter was tested in which they received notification of the positive test on March 25.

KCFD Chief Donna Maize said the firefighter followed department protocols.

“Upon first feeling ill, the firefighter called in sick to work and notified the designated representative,” Maize said.

KCFD said they will continue to provide fire protection, emergency medical services, emergency rescue and hazardous material response to the people of Kansas City, Missouri.

The department is asking people to help by practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

There have been 502 positive cases of the virus in Missouri as of Thursday afternoon. There have been 64 cases reported in Kansas City, 31 cases in Jackson County, 8 in Cass County, and 5 in Clay and Platte County.