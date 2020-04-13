KCK health center makes it easier for low-income workers, uninsured to get COVID-19 test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- African-Americans make up about 30 percent of the population in Kansas City, Mo., but the health department says half of all of those testing positive for COVID-19 are black.

One health center across the state line is making it easier for low income folks to learn if they're infected.

You no longer need a doctor's referral or prescription to get tested for COVID-19 for free at Sharon Lee Family Health Care.

Simply call the hotline at this federally qualified health center at (913) 396-7070 and worried individuals can get tested at no cost.

Dr. Lee says she's alarmed by the increasing numbers of people testing positive for the virus who are either African-Americans or have Hispanic surnames.

She says many are lower paid and can't stay home during the public health emergency.

"We are seeing how important it is that we have people in grocery stores stocking shelves," Lee said. "We’re seeing how important it is that we have people doing deliveries for us. Those are the low paid jobs. Many times they don’t have health insurance. Many times they can’t shelter in. So those are the people that are getting this disease. As usual in our world those that have, do better than those that have not."

Dr. Lee says already there have been examples of people who have died at home from COVID-19, rather than get to a hospital's emergency room.

Low income folks also may be more likely to suffer heart and lung disease, making them bigger targets for COVID-19 complications.

Lee says staying home today doesn't show up in the pandemic statistics until two weeks from now.

That's why she says it's important for everyone to continue to take the threat seriously.

Alternate Locations for COVID-19 Testing in Kansas City:

First Point Urgent Care

(816) 505-3669

Next Care Urgent Care

(816) 595-4000

St. Luke's Multi-Specialty Clinic

(816) 714-2750

Southwest Boulevard Family Health Care

(913) 396-7070

Truman Medical Center

(816) 404-1000

(816) 404-7000