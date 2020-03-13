KCK Mayor David Alvey declares State of Emergency for KCK and Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Mayor David Alvey has declared a state of emergency for KCK and Wyandotte County.

The Mayor made the announcement a day after Governor Laura Kelly announced that a Wyandotte County man in his 70’s was the first in the state to die from the novel coronavirus.

“Declaring a State of Emergency will allow the leaders of the Unified Government to get the materials and resources we need to effectively control the spread of COVID-19 more easily. The Department of Health of the Unified Government already has the authority to combat the virus, but today’s Declaration allows us to obtain needed resources more readily, ” Alvey said in a statement.

Although the mayor did not announce plans to ban large gatherings, people are encouraging to use social distancing measures and avoid large crowds.

“One example of social distancing is using online services to take care of tasks such as paying your bills or online banking,” said Ms. Terrie Garrison, the Interim Director of the Public Health Department serving Wyandotte County.

“For example, the Unified Government offers residents a number of ways to conduct normal daily tasks with us, without having to come into City Hall. We encourage our residents to take advantage of these online services and remain at home.”

You can find find more information on the Unified Government’s declaration here.