KCK Police launch hotline to report businesses not complying with stay-at-home order

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police launched a new hotline Thursday for residents to report businesses that are not complying with the stay-at-home order that went into effect for the city and all of Wyandotte County on Tuesday, March 24.
Residents should call (913) 225-4788 if they believe a business or individual is not complying with the order.
Police said the line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
If you need to make a report outside of those hours, you can call the KCKPD non-emergency number (913) 596-3000.
If you leave a message, police ask that you include the following information:
- Your name
- Call-back number
- Address of the business or individual believed to be non-compliant
- Contact name for the business (when possible)
- Nature of the perceived violation
“The Order is enforceable, however the KCKPD is asking for the cooperation of the business community to self-comply and thus eliminate the need for enforcement,” a spokesperson for the police department said in a news release.
Police said they will reach out to those reported as not complying. Police said citations will be issued if the owner refuses to comply.
