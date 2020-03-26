KCK Police launch hotline to report businesses not complying with stay-at-home order

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police launched a new hotline Thursday for residents to report businesses that are not complying with the stay-at-home order that went into effect for the city and all of Wyandotte County on Tuesday, March 24.

Residents should call (913) 225-4788 if they believe a business or individual is not complying with the order.

Police said the line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If you need to make a report outside of those hours, you can call the KCKPD non-emergency number (913) 596-3000.

If you leave a message, police ask that you include the following information:

Your name

Call-back number

Address of the business or individual believed to be non-compliant

Contact name for the business (when possible)

Nature of the perceived violation

“The Order is enforceable, however the KCKPD is asking for the cooperation of the business community to self-comply and thus eliminate the need for enforcement,” a spokesperson for the police department said in a news release.

Police said they will reach out to those reported as not complying. Police said citations will be issued if the owner refuses to comply.

