KCK Public Library buildings set to reopen March 22

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After being closed for nine months, Kansas City, Kansas Public Library buildins are set to reopen.

KCK Public Library will reopen library buildings to the public on March 22, 2021. The buildings have been closed to public while providing curbside services since June 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library said the public will be able to engage in most of the previous services offered by the library, though some safety restrictions will continue to be in place while COVID-19 remains a community issue.

The Main Library, South Branch Library, and West Wyandotte Library buildings will have open hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Mr. & Mrs. F. L. Schlagle building at Wyandotte County Lake will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and every third Saturday.

Turner Community Library will continue to offer curbside-only services due to the small size of its space.

Members of the public who pass a temperature scan at the entrance and wear a mask will be allowed 30 minutes to browse materials, seek assistance from staff, and use the computers. The number of individuals allowed at one time in each building will be limited and determined by the building’s capacity.

Meeting rooms, study rooms, and auditoriums will remain closed at this time.

The library will continue to quarantine returned items and use enhanced cleaning and sanitization on all library surfaces. The library will also not be resuming in-person programming at this time. Instead, virtual programs and curbside kits will continue to be available.