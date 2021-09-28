KCK school district to discuss making COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for teachers, staff

A new study from the CDC looking at more than half a million people has come to the conclusion that COVID vaccines remain effective. (Joel CarrettAAP Image viaAP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas School District plans to discuss the issue of making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for teachers and staff. The issue is on the agenda for the school board’s regular meeting Monday evening.

Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield first brought up the issue during a board meeting earlier this month. At that time, Stubblefield pointed to the fact that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County mandated vaccines for employees. Those who aren’t vaccinated are required to be tested weekly.

“It would allow us to have better accountability around those things, Stubblefield said during the meeting on Sept. 7. “The weekly testing would let us know how the virus is spreading.”

Some board members say they support the idea of requiring vaccines in an effort to keep students and staff safe.

Other board members disagreed at that time. While they support requiring either the vaccine or weekly testing, they don’t believe a mandate is the answer.

“My concern is we’ve asked our teachers to do so much, in addition to they’ve worked when the vaccine was not available. They are voluntarily working with and without the vaccine. I’m not in support of mandating a vaccine for our staff. I believe it’s a personal choice,” said Dr. Stacy Yeager, board member.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. You can watch the meeting online through the district’s YouTube page.