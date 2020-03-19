KCMO Health Department reporting 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19, all recovering at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department is reporting Thursday evening that six residents have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

The patients are said to be three males and three females age ranging from being in their 30s to in their 60s.

The health department said all six individuals are recovering at home.

The first two cases in KCMO were reported Wednesday and said to be a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s.

The health department has started the formal investigation on working to determine if others who had contact with the six individuals are showing symptoms and should be tested or isolated.

Dr. Archer said residents should only leave their home when “absolutely necessary.”

“I am saddened for Kansas Citians — and all — now suffering from COVID-19 directly and indirectly,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said after the first two cases were reported Wednesday. “This shows the virus is spreading throughout our community. We know there will be more cases, but to reduce the spread I urge all residents to practice social distancing and to stay home except for essential needs. We will continue to update our community and get through this crisis together.”

You may also call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline at 877-435-8411 for questions regarding COVID-19 in Missouri.