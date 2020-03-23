KCMO Health Department says 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19

In foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department has released an update Monday evening reporting 25 people have now tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The health department said 16 of the individuals are women between the ages of 26 and 68 years old and nine men between the ages of 28 and 90 years old.

Sixteen of the cases are being reported in Jackson County, eight in Clay County and one in Platte County.

This report comes just hours before a stay-at home order goes into effect for the Kansas City metro asking people not to leave their home unless it is essential such as groceries or picking up medication.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Health is reporting 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri with four deaths. One in Jackson, Boone and St. Louis County and one in the city of St. Louis.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 82 cases in Kansas with two deaths. One in Wyandotte County and Johnson County.