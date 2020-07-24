KCPS board unanimously approves delaying start of school this fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Schools board voted unanimously to delay the start of school until Sept. 8 as coronavirus cases surge in Missouri and Kansas.

The decision on July 24 follows a mandate from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly that was struck down by the state board of education. Numerous other metro districts decided to adopt the late start anyway.

KCPS also released a reopening plan on July 22, suggesting five phases. The board only needed to decide on the date of the start of school, which then enacted the rest of the reopening plan.

In the suggested plan, Phase I is 100% distance learning, and Phase II would bring pre-K through third grade students back for in-person instruction.

Phase III would have fourth- through eighth-graders beginning with hybrid instruction. Phase IV would have high-schoolers start the hybrid model.

Phase V would be 100% in-person learning.

There are specific perimeters for going from one phase to the next. Kansas City would have to see a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases for 14 days. This information would be obtained through a partnership with the KC Health Department.

KCPS leaders will set up “Parent University” dates, which will allow parents to come to school parking lots to learn more about fall learning.