KCPS students won’t need a mask at school, if they provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of students in the Kansas City Public School District will be able to return to class in the fall without a mask, if they provide proof of vaccination.

The school district said each student must be fully vaccinated before being allowed to be in school without a face covering. That means they’ve received the required doses of vaccine and it’s been at least two weeks since the final dose. Each student must then turn in proof of vaccination to the school nurse to avoid wearing a mask while in school.

The district says it’s change in mask requirement is based on CDC guidance, and could change at any time, based on cases of coronaviruses.

The school district is also working with the Kansas City Health Department to schedule clinics starting next week for all district students age 12 and older to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

June 29 – July 1 Clinic opens at 9 a.m. daily Central High & Middle Schools June 29 Opens at 9 a.m. Northeast High & Middle Schools June 30 Opens at 9 a.m. East High School June 30 Opens at 9 a.m. Southeast High School July 1 Opens at 9 a.m. LCPA High & Middle Schools July 1 Opens at 9 a.m.



Middle school students will be taken to the high school to receive the vaccine.

The district said a second opportunity will be scheduled between July 20 and July 22. That schedule will be released at a future time.

If those dates don’t work for your family, walk-ins are available many days at Kansas City’s Health Department at 2400 Troost. You can also get a vaccine on Saturday, June 26 at the City Market.

Vaccines are free, but if you have health insurance, the health department asks that you bring your insurance card with you when you get a vaccine.