KDHE: 19,400 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, more than 1,100 hospitalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas continues to track a significant climb in the number of coronavirus cases statewide. In the past two days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports an increase of 19,414 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Wednesday, 77 samples tested positive for the omicron variant, while 18 are the delta variant.

The KDHE reports 21 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It also said that there had been 122 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday. Of the 99 Kansas hospitals that reported to the KDHE today, there are 1,109 COVID-19 patients admitted. Of those, 224 are in intensive care units.

More Kansans are getting vaccinated against the virus. In the past two days, health officials administered almost 22,000 doses:

6,172 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

4,649 got a second dose

11,100 got a third dose

The KDHE said that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 64.38% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.46% are considered fully vaccinated.

The KDHE updates its COVID-19 website and its vaccination website each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for holidays. The state is observing the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so there will not be an update Monday.