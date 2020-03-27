KDHE adds Louisiana, Colorado to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. — Health officials in Kansas have added Louisiana and Colorado to their quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday that anyone who has traveled to Louisiana and anywhere in Colorado on or after March 27 should quarantine for 14 days upon return to the state.

Previously, KDHE had only mandated quarantine for people who had traveled to Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado.

As with previous mandates, quarantine is recommended for people who have traveled to California, Florida, New York and Washington state on or after March 15.

People who have traveled to Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23 should quarantine as well as people who’ve traveled on a cruise ship or internationally on or after March 15.

The quarantine mandates do not apply to people working in critical infrastructure sectors, including hospitals and clinics.

Anyone with questions can contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 or email them at COVID-19@ks.gov.

Anyone who is feeling ill is asked to call their healthcare provider.