KDHE reporting 98 positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Nearly 100 positive cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 is been reported in the state of Kansas as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment reports that the state now has 98 cases, including two deaths.

Johnson County, Kansas has 36 cases, including one death and Wyandotte County has 22 cases, also including one death. Leavenworth County has seven cases and Douglas County has six.

KDHE says the age range on patients range form 7-years-old to 90-years-old, with a median age of 52.

Fifty-seven of the patients are male and 41 are female.

A stay-at home order is now in effect until at least April 24 for the Kansas City metro and surrounding counties.