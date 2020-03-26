KDHE says Kansas has 42 new positive cases of COVID-19, total now at 168

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The latest update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Thursday show 42 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 has been reported in the state. The total is now at 168, including three deaths.

Johnson County, Kansas has the most cases with 59, including one death and Wyandotte County has 34 cases, with two deaths.

Douglas County has 23 reported cases and Leavenworth County has 12. KDHE noted that one of the cases in Douglas County is presumptive positive at a reference lab but not confirmed through the KDHE lab.

KDHE said of the 168 cases, 90 of the patients are male and 78 are female. The age range is 7 to 90 years of age, with a median age of 54.

A stay-at-home order is now in effect for multiple counties on both sides of the state line until late April.

Missouri is now reporting 502 cases of COVID-19, with 8 deaths.