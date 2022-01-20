KDHE working to improve COVID-19 testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working to increase and improve COVID-19 testing availability for all Kansans.

Over the past month, the highly infectious and transmittable omicron variant of COVID-19 has significantly increased case rates and demand for testing in the United States and Kansas. KDHE continues monitoring the spread and impact of omicron since the first case was confirmed in Kansas in mid-December 2021.

As of January 16, 2022, the daily case rate has been more than 7,800 daily COVID-19 cases, that is a significant increase from about 1,200 cases per day in early December 2021.

Over the same period of time, KDHE saw testing rates increase. The increase in demand for COVID-19 tests has led to longer wait times, delays in the turnaround of test results, and a decrease in the availability of rapid over-the-counter antigen tests.

Outlined below are a few of the steps KDHE has and continues to take to reduce wait times, improve turnaround times, and increase the number of mass testing sites in Kansas:

Coordinating with health departments to increase staff at existing sites across the state. The following locations are now open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Saturday: Johnson County – Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS Johnson County – Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS

Adding new testing sites to reduce wait times. KDHE is currently working to add 13 new testing sites, beginning with the following locations: Johnson County – Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Rd., Shawnee, KS, opening January 19. Johnson County – Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, KS, opening January 21. Ellis County – Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine St., Hays, KS, opening January 21. Crawford County – Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E 4 th , Pittsburg, KS, opening January 21.

Identifying new partner labs to increase testing capacity and reduce test result turnaround times.

Sourcing indoor locations for mass testing sites to reduce closures due to weather.

KDHE is taking additional actions to expand testing access:

Community Testing Partners (CTPs): expanding the number and geographic footprint of partners (such as pharmacies, local health departments, and hospitals) to ensure broader availability of testing across the state.

expanding the number and geographic footprint of partners (such as pharmacies, local health departments, and hospitals) to ensure broader availability of testing across the state. Long Term Care Facilities (LTCFs): extending funding for PCR testing through March 2022 for Long Term Care Facilities to ensure they have screening and surveillance testing to protect the most vulnerable.

extending funding for PCR testing through March 2022 for Long Term Care Facilities to ensure they have screening and surveillance testing to protect the most vulnerable. K-12 testing: prioritizing antigen testing kits for school districts, sourcing over 520,000 additional antigen test kits, and updating testing protocols to keep Kansas schoolchildren safe.

Additionally, at-home COVID-19 rapid tests are now available for free at covidtests.gov. All households are eligible to order 4 free at-home tests, which will typically ship within 7-12 days. The first shipments of tests will begin in late January.

For Kansans with a health insurance plan, over-the-counter tests can be purchased at no cost or reimbursed through your health plan as of January 15. Check with your health plan for details and keep your receipt to submit a claim to your insurance company for reimbursement.

Testing locations and hours can be found at knowbeforeyougoKS.com.