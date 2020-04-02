KU and MU postpone commencement due to coronavirus pandemic

The University of Kansas and the University of Missouri are postponing their commencement ceremonies for spring 2020 graduates due to concerns for public safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message from KU Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer, commencement will be postponed until late summer of early fall. The announcement comes after they said the school received “phenomenal” feedback from students asking for an alternate date for the in-person celebration.

The original commencement was scheduled for May 17, but it “is uncertain enough that it would be imprudent to bring together thousands of friends and family members in close proximity,” according to the letter.

Read the full letter, here.

Similarly, in a letter by UM System President Mun Choi and Provost Latha Ramchand, commencement for Mizzou students will be postponed. The school will “invite graduates back to campus at a later date to participate in a future ceremony.”

The original commencement ceremonies were scheduled May 15-17. It was not specified when the new ceremony would take place.

“We will be sure to communicate more details when they are ready, but we feel it is important to share what we know now so students and their families can plan accordingly,” the letter states.

Read the full letter, here.

Both letters specified that students’ degrees will still be certified. Only the ceremony will be delayed.

MU also stated that students and families will be able to participate in a virtual celebration in May.

KU’s letter also addressed refunds for unused services, like parking, housing and dining plans. It stated certain services will redress the situation and may offer compensation.