KU Athletics cancels all travel indefintely

WACO, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 22: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Ferrell Center on February 22, 2020 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Athletics announced Thursday that they have canceled all athletic travel indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our highest priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Director of Athletics Jeff Long said in a statement.

Long said the decision was made based on the recommendation of their medical professionals.

“In addition, all home and away athletics events have been suspended indefinitely, Long also announced.

Long said they will continue to monitor the situation and determine the next appropriate steps based on advice from their medical team.

“While we are disappointed for the players, it was the right and necessary thing to do, KU head coach Bill Self said. “As I said yesterday, this is bigger than a sport or championship.”

Self said he knows their medical staff and the NCAA will research all avenues to determine the appropriate steps moving forward.”

This comes after the Big 12 announced they have chosen to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Big 12 Championship.

The tournament was scheduled to take place all weekend at the Sprint Center in the Power & Light District.

The Southeastern Conference also announced Thursday that they have chosen to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

The SEC tweeted at 10:47 a.m. that they made their decision, “Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus.”

The Big Ten Conference also announced Thursday that they too will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.