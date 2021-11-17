KU doctors say COVID-19 boosters for all adults will help fight pandemic during holidays

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize additional immunizations this week, making all adults eligible for booster shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health system say getting the booster will help prevent spread of the virus during the holiday season.

An independent committee of vaccine experts is meeting Friday to discuss the Pfizer booster’s effectiveness.

If both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA sign off on the expansion, any adult who received their second dose at least six months ago would be eligible to get a booster as soon as this weekend.

Tens of millions more Americans would become eligible for this additional shot as we head into winter.

“Boosting will absolutely help,” said Dr. Steven Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Hospital. “And if you’re going to go indoors and you are around people who are not vaccinated, or people you don’t know their Covid status, I think you should put the masks on. Especially if you are in bars and restaurants and places like that. If you know who’s in your bubble and you can control your bubble, that’s a different question.

Moderna is expected to submit a similar request to broaden eligibility for its booster shot.

Some states, including Kansas, and local officials already have been allowing any adult to get Covid-19 boosters. This has been happening in Colorado, Arkansas and New York City to protect people, as the number of new infections is on the rise again.

So far, more than 30-million people nationwide have already received booster shots. This includes those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They were authorized to get the booster last month.