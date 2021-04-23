KU doctors say Johnson & Johnson vaccine should resume

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The future of Johnson and Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine is being discussed today by a federal advisory panel.

A recommendation to lift the “pause” on the so-called Janssen shot could put the vaccine back in circulation as early as this weekend. There’s been discussion about restricting the one-dose vaccine to only older adults, along with possible warnings about the potential blood clot danger.

Many public health experts believe the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson immunization outweigh the risks posed by reports of rare blood clots. One doctor told FOX4 that blood clots are far more frequent with people who get COVID-19 than people who get the shot.

“I know that we are all worried about blood clots,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, infection prevention medical director at the University of Kansas Medical Center, said. “20% of people with COVID-19 get blood clots. That’s large blood clots in their legs, large blood clots in their lungs. It’s not the one-in-a-million that occurs from the vaccination, particularly when we are talking about Johnson & Johnson that’s available here in the United States.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also may soon consider new recommendations for face masks.

This may happen as the mask mandate in Johnson County is set to expire at the end of the month. Business operators and employers can still choose to require masks within their establishments.

A recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is expected by 4 p.m. Friday.

