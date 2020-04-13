KU Health System looking for health care workers nationwide for COVID-19 prevention study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria medicine getting a lot of attention in the fight against COVID-19. Now, researchers at the University of Kansas Health System want to study the drug to see if it can prevent the coronavirus infection.

KU researchers are actually considering about 40 different studies on various ways to treat and prevent coronavirus. They're looking for health care workers who are valiantly putting themselves at risk to treat the sick, to potentially play a role in the solution.

Kansas City appears to be flattening the curve slightly better than our neighbors in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

"There aren’t lot of wins for world in this infection and what it’s done to our communities and economy and health. But if there is a win, it is in people coming together to accomplish a greater good," said Dr. Steven Stites, KU Health System pulmonary and critical care specialist.

He said stay-at-home orders are making a difference, but the battle is far from over.

That's why researchers at the KU Health System are turning attention to clinical trials that could play a major role in turning the tide.

"We as clinicians taking care of COVID really are struggling to know what exactly should we use for treatment," said Dr. Mario Castro, KU Health System's head of science and research division director.

Without a proven treatment or vaccine, treating and preventing the virus is all experimental right now.

The new study KU researchers are launching will survey 15,000 health care workers at 60 sites nationwide. It's a critical step since some hot zone cities have seen as many as one in four health care workers become infected.

"We mean about the nurses, the medical technicians, people who are cleaning these rooms. Those are the people who are really being exposed and sacrificing, and heroes in a sense to be out there on the front lines for us," Castro said.

Participants in the "Heroes Study" will get regular doses of hydroxychloroquine or a placebo for 30 days. The goal is to figure out if the medication can help prevent health care workers from getting coronavirus.

"We know that protective gear works. Protective equipment works. But we don’t know if medication will help us, protect us," Castro said.

If the study proves the medicine is an effective prevention tool, it could eventually be given to other people in the community.

"If they’re continuing to take it — on once daily basis or whatever regimen is — would that help prevent community spread?" said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, KU Health System's infectious disease specialist. "And again, also keep our health care workers safe and healthy so they can come in and treat the patients."

Health care workers anywhere in the US are encouraged to sign up for the study at HeroesResearch.org. The clinical trial will officially begin next week.