KU Hospital turns ambulance bay near ER into evaluation rooms for coronavirus patients

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The University of Kansas Hospital has turned an ambulance bay into evaluation rooms for potential coronavirus patients.

The KCK hospital now has 12 evaluation rooms near the emergency department but separate from the entrance and any general public areas, KU Health System said.

KU Health System officials said potential patients will be brought in by ambulance to meet with health care providers and determine treatment.

The hospital doesn’t do any testing at this time, only specimen collection, KU Health System said.

Patients experiencing emergency respiratory symptoms who believe they have COVID-19 should call 911. Those with non-emergency symptoms should call a primary care physician.

KU Hospital stresses you shouldn’t just show up to a doctor’s office, urgent care or ER if you think you have coronavirus. Call first.