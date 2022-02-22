KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The University of Kansas Medical Center said it used a $13-million dollar grant from the state to distribute more than 22,500 rapid home test kits, and has other plans in the works.

KU Medical Center faculty, staff and students were joined by family members and volunteers from area schools to label and pack the test kits.

They were distributed in 20 Kansas counties.

“We are very excited to get these tests to partner organizations and families in COPE counties as a great way to launch our program,” Sarah Finocchario Kessler, Ph.D., MPH, associate professor of family medicine and community health in the KU School of Medicine, said.

The grant will also be used to hire and train three community health workers in each county. It will be their jobs to build rapport and trust in underserved communities. They will also work to facilitate access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in those communities.

