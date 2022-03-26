LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas announced beginning Monday it will no longer require masks in classrooms on campus.

The change applies to both the campus in Lawrence and it’s Edwards campus in Overland Park.

In an email to employees and students KU Chancellor Doug Girod said the university began phasing out its mask requirement earlier this month.

“Given regional COVID rates are the lowest they’ve been since the beginning of the pandemic and there continue to be no COVID-related disruptions to campus operations, now is the appropriate time to remove the mandate in classrooms,” Girod said.

Masks will still be required on buses and in Watkins Health Center due to federal and state requirements. Childcare facilities on campus are also allowed to require masks if they choose to do so.

Students and employees will continue to be allowed to wear masks if they want do, and campus operations will still provide PPE and classroom safety resources.

Testing and COVID-19 vaccinations will also be free at pharmacies and health clinics in Lawrence.

“The pandemic has taught us to expect the unexpected, and if conditions take a turn in the wrong direction, we will adjust as we have in the past,” Girod said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.