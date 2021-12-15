Lansing School District changes mask policy for 2nd semester

LANSING, Kan. — Students in the Lansing School District will have a new mask policy to get used to when they return from winter break.

The Lansing School Board voted Monday to change the district’s mask policy. Beginning in January masks will be optional for students and staff in the district.

The board also decided to adopt the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s test to stay plan. It will provide the option for unvaccinated students and employees who are exposed to get a COVID-19 test. The idea is to use testing as a strategy to control the spread of the virus instead of automatically quarantining unvaccinated members of schools when they are exposed to a positive COVID test.

The district said parent or guardian approval is required before it will test any student under the age of 18.

If families choose not to have an unvaccinated child tested after the child is exposed to someone with COVID-19, the child will need to follow Leavenworth County Health Department’s quarantine policy.