Latest KDHE update shows Kansas has 368 positive COVID-19 cases, including 9 deaths

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- As of Monday afternoon, Kansas has 368 reported positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19, including nine deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The eight deaths include four in Wyandotte County, two in Johnson County and one in Shawnee, Sedgwick and Crawford County.

Crawford County health officials announced the latest Kansas death Monday and said the patient was a woman in her 40s that passed away at an area ER.

Johnson County, Kansas has the most cases reported at 116 and Wyandotte County has the second most at 67 reported cases.

Sedgwick County in the Wichita area is reported 49 positive cases. The county reported their first death as well Monday afternoon and said the patient was a man over the age of 60, who died Sunday. County officials said he was confirmed to have the virus last week and was hospitalized. He was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Douglas County has 23 and Leavenworth County has 20 reported cases.

Of the 368 positive cases, 187 of the patients are female and 181 are male.

The age range of the patients is 4 to 95 years of age, with a median age of 55.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said they are predicting Kansas will reach its peak in number of cases on April 24.

KDHE reports 4,554 cases have come back negative.

A stay-at-home order went into effect Monday morning for the entire state of Kansas. The order remains in effect until April 19.