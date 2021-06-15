Lawmakers end COVID emergency in Kansas; Kelly wanted it extended through July

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release late Saturday, April 25, 2020 she has reached a deal that could resolve a legal challenge to her order banning religious gatherings of more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Kelly said that under the agreement, the two churches that challenged her order agreed to extend a judge’s temporary restraining order preventing enforcement of Kelly’s ban. The churches, meanwhile, agreed to continue complying with social-distancing guidelines, including making sure worshippers keep a safe distance from one another. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The COVID emergency order ends in Kansas.

The state of emergency order was scheduled to expire at the end of the day Tuesday after being in place since March 2020.

A law enacted in March required top lawmakers to sign off on an extension, which they declined to do, saying it’s time for Kansas to return to normal.

Governor Laura Kelly had asked Republican leaders to extend the disaster declaration through July. She said by extending the order the state could boost vaccination efforts before school starts while also supporting county and local governments.

“We will move forward in spite of this political obstruction and continue to work with our partners and communities to support our schools, businesses, and all Kansans through this pandemic,” Kelly said in a statement.

A meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to make a decision on the future of the emergency order has since been canceled.

