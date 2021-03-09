Lawrence bar owners, students excited for new COVID guidelines, loosened restrictions

LAWRENCE, Kan. — More counties are beginning to loosen their COVID-19 restrictions.

Douglas County is the latest area to follow the trend.

Under the new order, mass gatherings increase from 25 to 50 people and food and drink venues can return to normal business hours.

Social distancing and masks are still required, and indoor capacity limits will remain at 50%.

“That will help out a lot cause bars do most of their sales from 11:30 p.m. on. So back when it was 10 o’ clock closing we just would do no business. When it went to midnight, we would do a little bit of business. Now, we might be able to get back up closer to where we were before,” said owner of The Replay Lounge, Nick Carroll.

Like many other businesses in the area, Carroll is hopeful for the much-needed boost.

He said his bar and others have been increasingly busier the last few weeks.

“I definitely am a bit happier about the looser restrictions. I am vaccinated now, we are getting some vaccines rolled out,” said KU student Sean Roberts. “It’s nice to get out in town with the warmer weather right now.”

Tuesday evening in Lawrence parking spots and outside patio were full, but not everyone thinks the relaxed restrictions are a good idea.

“I do think it’s too soon just because the later it is, just going to be more parties and stuff and more people in one area,” said Merall Janjua who lives in Lawrence.

The new order will begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.

