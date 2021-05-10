Lawrence expands hours at rec centers, sports pavilion and aquatics center

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As cases of coronaviruses remain in check in Lawrence, the city expands hours at its park and recreation facilities.

Masks are still required for everyone, including while working out, or attending a class, at indoor recreation centers.

Masks must also be worn inside the aquatic center, unless you are in the water.

Each location has different safety steps in place to prevent the spread of coronaviruses. Touchless temperature checks are in place for anyone entering a facility. You will also be asked to sign in and leave a phone number at each location, except Sports Pavilion Lawrence. A keycard will be needed to enter the pavilion. Information will be used for contact tracing, if needed.

The city may change hours at any time if COVID-19 conditions change.

The new hours for each facility in Lawrence are listed below:

Community Building, 115 W. 11th St. Monday –Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E. 15th St. Monday –Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Public Showers Tuesday and Friday Noon – 3 p.m.

Holcom Park Recreation Center Monday –Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sports Pavilion Lawrence ® , 100 Rock Chalk Lane Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. — 9 p.m. Registration Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St. Monday Closed Tuesday- Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive

Open for only lap swimming and warm water workouts. The zero-depth and children’s area will continue to be closed for open swim. Lap Swimming Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday 1-6 p.m. Warm Water Workout Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



For more information, contact the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Administration.

