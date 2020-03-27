Lawrence police officer tests positive for coronavirus, department says

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, the department said Friday.

Lawrence police said the officer, who isn’t being named, began feeling symptoms Tuesday night and immediately took steps to limit exposing others.

The officer was not on duty when he began experiencing symptoms, according to the department and hasn’t been at work since Monday.

LPD said the officer is experiencing mild symptoms that don’t require hospitalization at this time and will remain isolated.

Lawrence police said it is now taking steps to make sure the entire department and community is protected.

Health officials say the officer hasn’t traveled recently and hasn’t had any direct contact with another confirmed patient, so it’s unknown where the officer contracted the virus.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is working to get in touch with close contacts and monitor them for symptoms.