Leaders expect positive change soon with many anxiously awaiting COVID vaccine appointments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It seems as quickly as appointments for COVID vaccines appear, they are gone. Many people looking for the vaccine question whether one event, like a mass vaccination site at Arrowhead Stadium, will help.

“I need it, and I’m qualified for it, but it’s really frustrating that I can’t get it,” said Tamra Smith, who has a lung disease that puts her at higher risk for having serious complications from COVID-19.

She says she is still waiting for a vaccine appointment after registering with her several doctors, clay county and vaccine finders.

“I put in my ZIP code, went to every single site like Sam’s Club, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and I even went out as far as St. Joe,” Smith said. “There are no appointments available.”

Charlie Shields, President and CEO of Truman Medical Centers, University Health, said by the third week in March and early April it is going to get easier to get a vaccine appointment. Pfizer and Moderna have increased production and the state is getting more Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“I know people have been frustrated, but they need to be a little bit patient, because we’re gonna see that change fairly dramatically,” Shields said. “If you look at the the challenge of getting a vaccine, and getting vaccinated, it has been really the shortage of vaccine.

Over 18% of Missourians have gotten at least one round of vaccine. All Kansas City metro counties are below that.

“Obviously, the State has gained experience to the mass vax sites,” Shields said. “They’ve typically been in some of the rural, harder to reach areas. This is the first one they’ve really moved into a metro area.”

Arrowhead Stadium will be the site of first state sponsored mass vaccination site in the metro. The Missouri National Guard, Truman and the Jackson County Health Department will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. At least 6,000 doses of the single shot vaccine, means 6,000 people will walk away fully vaccinated.

“I think people are excited about that,” Shields said. “I would anticipate this will not certainly, by any stretch of imagination, be the last one. I think you’ll see more and more of these events.”

Smith is still anxious and skeptical about getting a shot slot.

“Maybe I’ll buy a lottery ticket because I think that might be more likely, but maybe, you got to have hope. I mean, what else is there?

Missouri moves into the next phase of vaccination distribution on Monday, so many more people will qualify for an appointment at Arrowhead. The only restriction besides tier eligibility is you have to be a Missouri resident.