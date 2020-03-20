Leavenworth County confirms two new coronavirus cases, bringing total to four

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth County has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county to four total cases.

The first patient is a man in his 20s who had traveled recently, and the second patient is a woman in her 40s who has no recent travel history.

Neither of the patients are associated with the county’s previous positive cases.

Both people are quarantining in their homes, along with their family members.

Leavenworth County is now working to identify and contact anyone who might have been exposed to the virus via these two people.

“Leavenworth County citizens need to be listening and taking all precautions very seriously, and now is the time to implement these precautions if you are not doing so already,” said Jamie Miller, the county’s health officer. “We now have two cases that appear to have been contracted from community transmission.”

One of the two cases reported on Wednesday in Leavenworth County, a woman in her 20s, also did not have any recent travel history.

Health officials across the country are urging people to wash their hands, practice social distancing and limit large gatherings.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

If you think you have the virus, call your health care provider or an urgent care first. Don’t just show up so that others can stay healthy.