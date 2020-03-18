Leavenworth County reports two cases of coronavirus COVID-19

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth County Health Department is reporting their first two positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The positive cases were identified through testing sent to KDHE laboratories.

The first affected person is reported to be in their 40s that had recent international travel history. The second affected individual is reported to be a woman in her 20s who has no recent travel history.

The health department said they are working to identify any close contacts of these two people and contact them as soon as possible.

The two individuals remain quarantined at their homes along with any family members at this time.

Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller said “Leavenworth County Health Department has been preparing the community and knew the virus would present itself to our county within a matter of time.”

There have now been 21 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 reported in the state of Kansas with 12 being reported in Johnson County and four in Wyandotte County, including one death.

The health department urges people to continue to take appropriate precautions.