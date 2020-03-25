Leawood-based AMC furloughs employees after theaters close amid coronavirus pandemic

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC theaters is furloughing employees amid the coronavirus pandemic that has left theaters and many other public places closed.

A spokesman for the Leawood-based company said that no employees have been terminated from the company, however, the furloughs were necessary due to the closure of theaters world-wide.

“Last week, AMC announced that because of the coronavirus outbreak we were closing all of our more than 600 U.S. theatres, which means that all 1000 AMC and Odeon theatres around the world are now closed, and will be closed for the immediate future,” said spokesman Ryan Noonan.

The company said that since AMC is not bringing in any revenue, the furloughs would allow the company to save cash that would allow them to reopen their doors once the pandemic is over.

Employees will still receive health benefits during the furlough, but some will work with reduced pay and some employees will not have any working hours.

“This action impacts every corporate AMC employee, including all those at the highest executive levels and including AMC’s chief executive officer,” Noonan said.

AMC employs 39,000 full and part-time workers, according to the company’s website.