Leawood reports presumptive positive exposure to coronavirus at city hall

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The City of Leawood is reporting that a resident who visited City Hall last Tuesday has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.

City officials said residents and city employees that came in direct contact with the person are being notified by county and state health officials.

“City employees are following every recommendation of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” the city said Monday.

City Hall will remain closed Tuesday as crews work to disinfect the work site but calls will still be answered.

The city said the community and employees are asked to check the city’s website for continuing updates.

All Leawood Municipal Court hearings and walk-in dockets are suspended through Wednesday, April 8, 2020. New court dates will be mailed to defendants’ addresses on file. Court clerks will be available by phone at 913-339-6735 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 11 COVID-19 cases reported in Kansas with eight in Johnson County and one virus-related death in Wyandotte County.