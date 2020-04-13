Lee’s Summit family medicine clinic begins antibody testing for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A new type of testing began in the metro on Monday. Blue Lotus Family Medicine began doing antibody testing to determine if someone already had COVID-19 and recovered.

Blue Lotus says you do not need a note from a physician to get tested. They also say they're a direct primary care clinic, which means it doesn't bill insurance.



The clinic accepts cash: $20 for the finger prick antibody test and an additional $50 for nasal pharyngeal swab test.



About 25% of positive tests are asymptomatic and spreading the virus without even knowing.



“We think it's important for everybody to have tests available to them. That way you are able to track people and contain the spread more logically, other than shutting down everything and waiting for it to pass,” Dr. Tiffanny Blythe said.

Drive thru testing lasts until 4 p.m. on Monday, and they’ll host another day of testing on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic says it may add more dates if there’s demand, check its Facebook page for more details.