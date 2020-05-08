Lee’s Summit lab begins antibody testing for COVID-19

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Determining how many people may have been exposed to the coronavirus and not realize it is one of the goals behind antibody testing started this week.

Antibody tests are needed to help us return to a more normal way of life.

Viracor Eurofins was one of the first labs in our area to receive emergency Food and Drug Administration approval to conduct viral testing for COVID-19 in March.

Technicians worked seven days a week, around the clock, processing up to 3,000 COVID-19 tests a day.

Now this same lab has started antibody testing for COVID-19, partnering with five other labs across the nation who are all using a process that’s being evaluated by the FDA.

The president of Viracor says the antibody tests are not yet advanced enough to tell if someone won’t get sick again or won’t become reinfected merely because they have antibodies now.

“It’s going to be useful because we are going to continue to gain more information,” said Michelle Altrich, president of Viracor Eurofins. “A key to that piece of information is determining whether or not these ELISA (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay) tests that companies such as Viracor are doing, do they detect neutralizing antibodies? Neutralizing antibody assays are very specialized tests. But if we get some data to compare our antibody testing to neutralizing assays, we can understand whether or not the types of antibodies detected by our assays are neutralizing. It would be those neutralizing antibodies that then would protect you from future infections.”

Viracor says a preliminary study has shown its test to be 100 percent accurate in finding antibodies in COVID-19 patients 12 days after they first started experiencing symptoms.

Hospitals in the metro area are working with the lab to understand how many patients and staffers may have been exposed to the virus in previous months.

France already has traced a COVID-19 death as far back as December.

Altrich says the antibody test also will help identify plasma donors to treat other COVID-19 patients and help determine the efficacy of any vaccine by the amount of antibodies a potential cure can generate.