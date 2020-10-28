Lee’s Summit North to forfeit remainder of 2020 varsity football season following positive COVID-19 case

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit North High School announced Wednesday that they will be forfeiting the remainder of its 2020 varsity football season following a positive COVID-19 case.

A statement released Wednesday afternoon says “The safety of our students, staff, parents and larger community is vitally important as Lee’s Summit School District works to provide in-person extracurricular and athletic opportunities for students this fall.”

It went on to say “proactively quarantining close contacts of positive cases in the school community remains a strong mitigating factor in preventing widespread transmission in the school environments at a time when we know our students can benefit greatly from in-person experiences.”

The school said the decision is within the interest of health and safety and in conjunction with the Jackson County Health Department quarantine recommendations.

The team was scheduled to play against Nixa High School this Friday night in the first playoff game of the 2020 season. The team finished their regular season 4-5.

“We feel fortunate that our student athletes were able to have a complete nine-game season and

grateful for our players and coaches who worked hard to incorporate new safety guidelines into their program this summer and fall in order to have a chance at a successful season, the statement went on to say. “Our team members have much to be proud of as they reflect on the lessons learned and relationships formed during the 2020-21 season.



