LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Just hours before a mask mandate was scheduled to expire, the Lee’s Summit Board of Education voted to extend it. The 5-2 vote took place during a special session Thursday afternoon.

The decision means masks will continue to be required for all students, staff and visitors at all Lee’s Summit schools and facilities through Feb. 24.

The latest statistics provided by the School District for the week of Jan. 25-31 show 273 new COVID-19 cases. An additional 319 staff and students were quarantined over the same time period.

The good news is that the district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows both the number of new cases and quarantines have declined since school board members voted 6-1 to require masks earlier this month.

The Jackson County Legislature is also expected to take up a similar mask ordinance during it’s next meeting on Feb. 7. According to the meeting’s agenda, legislators will discuss whether a county-wide ordinance mandating masks in K-12 schools, and on school busses, is needed.

A mask mandate was brought up at a Jackson County Legislature meeting earlier this month, but was withdrawn before legislators voted on it.

Kansas City city council also voted Thursday to extend its mask mandate. It requires students and staff at K-12 schools to wear masks through Feb. 17. They are also required to wear masks while riding school buses.