Lee’s Summit School District shares changes in quarantine requirements ahead of new school year

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Just days before the new school year begins, the Lee’s Summit School District shared it’s COVID-19 plans and updated quarantine protocols.

The district reminded families that masks are required for all students and staff when they return to school, regardless of vaccination status. The district said it would supply cloth masks for students and staff who do not have access to their own.

Custodial staff will again clean and sanitize high-contact areas such as desks, light switches, door handles and water fountains on a nightly basis.

Students and staff are required to complete self-health checks before school, and are required to stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

In addition, the district said it is working to provide vaccinations to teachers, staff and students who are eligible.

The biggest changes could be found in the district’s quarantine protocols, which mirror local guidance.

Students and staff who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to quarantine if they are exposed to a person with COVID-19, as long as they don’t have symptoms. If symptoms arise, that person should stay home and see a doctor.

Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the previous three months and no longer has symptoms doesn’t need to quarantine.

Everyone else must quarantine for 14 days after coming in contact with a known case of COVID-19. The district said a negative test result will not allow individuals to return to work earlier than the two-week quarantine period.

The Health Department has an additional exception that only applies to students, regardless of vaccination status.

If two students are both wearing masks appropriately, the exposed student does not need to quarantine, as long as they continue to monitor for symptoms for the full 14-day time period.

The district included the information in the latest edition of the district’s newsletter.

The first day of school for the Lee’s Summit School District is August 25, 2021.