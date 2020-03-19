Legends Outlets modifying hours in response to COVID-19 outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas is modifying their hours in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning at the end of business Thursday, Legends says their operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

This comes after the Unified Government Public Health Department announced there have been nine reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County, including one death.

The outlet mall said they will continue to monitor and communicate with the CDC, WHO and International Council of Shopping Centers, as well as local government to decide when it is appropriate to return to normal operating hours.

The company said this adjustment at Legends Outlets will allow for more intense cleaning and disinfecting of the common areas prior to and after center hours, allowing hoppers access to goods and services, while keeping key members of the community employed.

Legends said these changes may interfere and disrupt community events they had planned during this time and said they will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.