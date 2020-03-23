Legends Outlets temporarily closing starting Tuesday in response to executive order

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Legends Outlets shopping center will be temporarily closing starting Tuesday, March 24, in response to the Wyandotte County executive order mandating that all non-essential businesses are to close in order to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

The company said they will continue to monitor all communications from the CDC, WHO and International Council of Shopping Centers, as well as work with the Kansas government and health officials to assess when it is safe to open again.

On Saturday, Wyandotte County, along with Johnson County, Kansas, Jackson County, Missouri and Kansas City, Missouri announced a stay-at home order would go into effect beginning Tuesday and last until at least April 24. Since then, Leavenworth, Douglas, Atchison and Miami County in Kansas have joined in along with Clay, Platte and Cass County in Missouri.

The order directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.

Essential businesses including restaurants can remain open for curbside pickup, carryout and delivery services only.

Oak Park Mall will also be closing until further notice.